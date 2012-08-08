Meeting Notice Gordon Public Library August 14, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Library Board of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 2012, in the Library which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Library. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting. 

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at a meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: August 8, 2012

