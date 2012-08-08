Meeting Notice Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District August 14, 2012

Notices is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 8:00 a.m. August 14, 2012, at the Mirage Flats Irrigation District Office. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District, but the agenda may be modified at the public meeting when convened.

Dated this August 8, 2012

Colleen Brozek

Secretary/Treasurer

Published: August 8, 2012

