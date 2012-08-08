Notice Nebraska Board of Pardons September 11, 2012

The Nebraska Board of Pardons will hold a public meeting in the Governor’s Hearing Room, Second Floor, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, September 11, 2012 at 1:00 p.m. to hear applications for clemency. The following case from Sheridan County will be heard:

For reprieve of drivers license suspension: Tony L. Mulinix for a reprieve from the 15-year license suspension he is currently serving wherein he was convicted in Sheridan County and sentenced on October 25, 2001 to a 15-year license revocation for the Third Offense DWI.

A complete agenda is available for inspection during business hours at the office of the Board of Pardons. Anyone who has information pertaining to any of these cases, or wishes to be heard, is encouraged to appear at the hearing or contact the office of the Board of Pardons by letter (P.O. Box 94754, Lincoln, NE 68509) or telephone (402-479-5726) prior to the hearing date listed above.

Published: August 8, 2012