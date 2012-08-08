Notice of Incorporation Syndi-Cut, Inc.

In compliance with the provisions of Section 21-20,189 of the Business Corporation Act of the State of Nebraska, the following notice of incorporation is hereby given:

1. The name of the corporation is Syndi-Cut, Inc.

2. The number of shares the corporation is authorized to issue is 100.

3. The name of the corporation’s initial registered agent is Marilyn Yardley and the street address of the corporation’s initial registered office is 107 W. 2nd Street, Rushville, Nebraska 69360.

4. The name and street address of the incorporator are Sheryl Orr, 101 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10178.

Published: August 8, August 15 and August 22, 2012