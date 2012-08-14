Commissioners Minutes July 30, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Andersen and Krotz present, Kling was excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-23-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Ryan Larson of Northwest Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska appeared before the board to request funding for the agency’s Youth Services Program for the 2012-2013 budget year. The board informed Larson that the first budget workshop was scheduled for Wednesday, August 8 at which time his request would be considered.

Stacy Swinney presented the board a proposal of $22,000 to demolish the house at 307 E 2nd St in Rushville. This bid would also include disposing of all the rubble, backfilling the hole and compacting the excavation. The board tabled the matter until August 6 so that Commissioner Kling could be involved in the discussion.

Glen Piihl and Marvin Sloan, rural mail carriers in the southern central part of the county, appeared before the board to inquire about the county’s intentions for the maintenance of 320 Trail west of Hwy 27. The board informed them that the county could not afford to increase the current level of maintenance. Andersen stated that to his knowledge the condition of the road was not substantially different than at the time the mail contract was bid.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester informed the board that he will be hiring an engineer in the near future to complete a couple of projects.

Nan Gould of Region 23 Emergency Management presented a county Drought Disaster Declaration for consideration by the board. The openended declaration would help facilitate access to certain state and federal disaster funds in the case of a drought related emergency. Andersen made a motion to approve the Disaster Declaration for persistent drought conditions beginning June 28 and continuing, and to authorize the chairman to sign the declaration. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Barb Van Kerrebrook of Generations in Volunteer Effort (GIVE) reported the recruitment of two new volunteers bringing the county to 383. Our volunteers have provided 101,565 hours of service to numerous county agencies in the past year. Van Kerrebrook reported that Kay Bayne has been hired as part-time office assistant.

Andersen made a motion to sign a Renewal Plan Design Options letter with Ameritas with three new enhancements to our vision plan #10-30373. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. No change in premiums at this time.

Auditor Sara Rittgarn of FALCO met with the board to conduct a fraud prevention interview. The interview includes questions about areas of operation that might be vulnerable to theft or misappropriation.

The board reviewed the updated Employee Handbook. Andersen made a motion to approve the handbook and authorize signature of all board members. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Krotz thanked Eloise Kampbell for her good work in bringing the project to completion.

Adjourn: 12:20 p.m.

