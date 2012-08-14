Gordon City Council Minutes August 9, 2012

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:00 p.m., August 9, 2012 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, Bounous, and Evans. Absent: No one.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to approve the June treasurer’s report. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans, to approve the July treasurer’s report. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Bounous.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous to approve the bills. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Bounous to approve the airport’s preliminary tax request in the amount of $10, 650. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, Bounous, and Evans.

PAID BILLS: EFTPS, JP Morgan Chase, EX, $3,492.50; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $2,221.80; CYP358, Payroll Fund, SA, $277.20; RS1054, Panhandle Sales & Service, SE, $1,116.00; RS1055, Schlimgen Design Consultants, SE, $1,024.00; RS1056, Phil Wineinger, RE, $26.10; EFTPS, FNBO, SE, $45.70; 39389, BC/BS, EX, $9,579.98; 39475, NE State Historical Society, FE, $40.00; 39476, Airport Authority, RE, $313.42; 39477, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $290.60; 39478, Baker & Associates, SE, $170.00; 39479, Consumer Reports, SU, $26.00; 39480, Ingram, SU, $96.12; 39481, Library Petty Cash, RE, $49.84; 39482, Stevie Lissolo, RE, $100.40; 39483, Perpetual Care Fund, RE, $200.00; 39484, Real Simple, SU, $20.00; 39485, Rapid City Journal, SU, $246.96; 39486, Sheridan County Clerk, FE, $10.50; 39487, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $963.59; 39488, Viaero, SE, $189.95; 39489, Vogue, SU, $18.00; 39490, Xerox, EX, $112.77; 39491, Jerry Larson, SE, $90.00; 39492, NPPD, SE, $9,785.82; 39493, Payroll Fund, SA, $38,847.51; 39494, NWRPPD, SE, $4,526.52; 39495, City of Gordon, RE, $120.00; 39496, SWANN, RE, $176.90; 39497, BC/BS, EX, $8,896.33; 39498, Meller Repair, SE, $65.00; 39499, Source Gas, SE, $684.10; 39500, Viaero, SE, $209.10; 39501, USPS, SE, $179.92; 39502, First National Bank, EX, $12,869.44; 39503, Payroll Fund, SA, $36,769.17. Total August Paid Bills: $133,851.24.

UNPAID BILLS: 39504, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 39505, Arnold Pool Company, SU, $107.35; 39506, Alamar, SU, $422.30; 39507, Adapco, SU, $466.10; 39508, Alco, SU, $76.20; 39509, All Metal Mfg Inc, SU, $300.00; 39510, Baker & Associates, SE, $910.00; 39511, Burton Body Shop, SE, $105.00; 39512, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 39513, Bound Tree, SU, $665.32; 39514, Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, SE, $187.17; 39515, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 39516, CM Burdine, SE, $875.00; 39517, City of Chadron, EX, $45.00; 39518, Customized Billing , SE, $375.00; 39519, Classic Quick Lube, SE, $54.00; 39520, D & D Truckwash, SE, $32.00; 39521, Dale’s Tire & Retreading, SU, $660.00; 39522, DHHS, SE, $80.00; 39523, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 39524, D & D Communications, SU, $83.50; 39525, Emergency Medical Products, SU, $290.39; 39526, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $459.40; 39527, JD Financial, SU, $830.66; 39528, Chuck Fadness, RE, $20.80; 39529, Farmer’s Coop, SU, $638.24; 39530, First Wireless, SE, $122.65; 39531, Graphic Screen Printing, SU, $52.00; 39532, Great Plains One-Call, SE, $8.32; 39533, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,424.63 39534, Grocery Mart, SU, $14.97; 39535, Hinn’s Auto Supply, SU, $359.03; 39536, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $251.57; 39537, Hawkins, SU, $337.22; 39538, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $136.27; 39539, HD Waterworks, SU, $2,176.77; 39540, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 39541, Harvey’s, SU, $48.93; 39542, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,208.33; 39543, Ideal Linen Supply, SE, $109.36; 39544, League of NE Municipalities, FE, $1,340.00; 39545, FALCO, SE, $565.00; 39546, Jerry Larson, RE, $40.88; 39547, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $105.00; 39548, Med-Tech , SU, $1,101.92; 39549, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 39550, Municipal Code Services, SE, $75.00; 39551, NPPD, SE, $12,982.28; 39552, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $39.99; 39553, NERWA, FE, $200.00; 39554, NLETC, FE, $50.00; 39555, NLETC, SU, $80.00; 39556, NE Dept of Ag, FE, $150.00; 39557, Jean Parker, SE, $25.00; 39558, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 39559, Panhandle RC & D, FE, $300.00; 39560, Quill, SU, $49.98; 39561, RS Repair Fund, RE, $434.44; 39562, Respond First Aid Systems, SU, $89.72; 39563, NE Public Health Env Lab, SE, $380.00; 39564, Scott’s Manufacturing, SE, $270.50; 39565, Sides & Milburn, SE, $99.25; 39566, Superfoods, SU, $22.78; 39567, Stockmens Drug, SU, $403.82; 39568, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $296.73; 39569, Super 8, SE, $159.78; 39570, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $380.00; 39571, S & L Gas, SU, $2,164.27; 39572, Simon Contractors SU, $3,283.08; 39573, True Value, SU, $636.18; 39574, Verizon, SE, $131.81; 39575, Underwriters, FE, $65.00; 39576, US Welding Inc, SU, $20.94; 39577, Ultramax, SU, $824.00; 39578, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 39579, Westco, SU, $590.50; 39580, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 39581, Wreck-A-Mended, SE, $225.00; 39582, Phil Wineinger, RE, $37.90; 39583, Water System Impr Project, RE, $15,800.00; 39584, Winter Sewing, SE, $12.00; 39585, Xerox, EX, $470.03. Total August Unpaid Bills: $66,836.26. Total August Paid Bills: $133,851.24. Total August Bills: $200,687.50

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan, to approve the manager application of Brian Fausch for Pump & Pantry’s liquor license. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans, to approve Pizza Hut’s application for a Class A Liquor License (change in ownership). Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Enter Councilman Shetler.

City Manager Fred Hlava updated council on the Antelope Creek Hazard Mitigation Project. Fred Hlava has contacted JEO Engineering that has worked with the NE Emergency Management Agency on hazard mitigation projects throughout Nebraska. The city has been working with Baker and Associates Engineering from Scottsbluff on the initial review of the project. Baker Engineering contracted JEO Engineering of Lincoln, NE, the engineering firm that assisted the NE Energy Management Agency in the initial development of the Hazard Mitigation Plans for the State of Nebraska, to review our project. Baker and JEO would partner on a proposed project of renovation to the existing tubes in which the Antelope Creek drains from Oak Street by the park to the east side of Highway 27 by Gordon Chiropractic. Fred Hlava stated the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive to emergency repairs to the existing structures that are getting in a state of disrepair. Fred will continue to review the cost of this project as well as possible alternatives.

Fred Hlava stated he has been working with the NE Game and Parks for a couple of years concerning the development of the railroad property going through the City of Gordon, as well as the continuation of the Rails to Trails pathway. Fred Hlava stated that he is actively working to develop a project with the NE Games and Parks for the council to review. This project would clear and develop a walk way and green area that could be more easily maintained by the city.

Council was presented with information regarding Great Plains Communication’s decision to remove the Altitude channel from their line up and replace it with the NFL channel.

After some discussion, motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to appoint Fred Hlava as Gordon’s primary representative, and Dr. Joe Shetler as secondary representative to the Panhandle RC & D. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Shetler.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Shetler, to approve the Airport Authority’s preliminary tax request in the amount of $10,650. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, Bounous, and Evans.

The council’s Budget workshop has been set for Tuesday, September 4, at 5:30 pm in the council chambers.

Present to accept the $275 donation from ACE to the Skateboard Project were, Mike Confalone, Michael Orthman, Mason Bone, Lane Malmberg, and Tyler Pascale. These gentleman were among the local skateboarders that hung ACE’s door hangers this year.

City Manager Fred Hlava has been working with the Tystad family to come to a new Lagoon Irrigation agreement. Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the agreement as presented, contingent on the acceptance by the Tystad family. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to go into executive session at 7:00 pm for real estate negotiations. Ayes: Shetler, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Council reconvened in regular session at 7:27. With no action taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Shetler to adjourn. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

