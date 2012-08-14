Gordon Housing Authority Request for Bids and Instructions to Bidders

Attention All Contractors

Request for Bids and Instructions to Bidders

The Gordon Housing Authority, Gordon, Nebraska will be accepting bids for the removal and installation of windows located on the property of 109 N. Cornell St. (Gordon Villa), Gordon, NE.

The Gordon Housing Authority is seeking complete bids from contractors who will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of installation. Contractors will be responsible for contracting any subcontractors necessary to submit a complete bid package.

Bids will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., August 30, 2012.

Contractor is responsible for making correct measurements to ensure that the project is acceptable upon completion. All materials installed shall be new unless otherwise noted. Contractor is responsible for removing construction debris from the site. This project will be done in stages due to budget limitations, beginning this year (2012) and be finished next year (2013). Addition time needed will be brought before the Gordon Housing Authority Board.

Please contact Jennie Reese at 308-282-0202 or 308-360-0447 if you are interested in bidding the installations of new windows. You will need the requirements as well as to meed for inspecting and measuring the residences. Please address all questions relating to the bidding to Jennie Reese, Gordon Villa, 109 N. Cornell, Gordon, NE 69343.

Jennie Reese

Executive Director

Gordon Housing Authority

109 N. Cornell St.

Gordon, NE 69343

Published: August 15 and August 22, 2012