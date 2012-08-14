Prairie Dog Advisory Board Meeting August 27, 2012

The Sheridan County Prairie Dog Advisory Board will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 1 p.m. August 27, 2012. The meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: August 15, 2012

