Northwest Nebraska Region, NE, Local Board hopes to receive federal funds

Notice

Northwest Nebraska Region, NE, Local Board hopes to be awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Northwest Nebraska Region may be chosen to receive approximately $35,000.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the counties of Box Butte, Cherry, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux. The selection will be made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board made up of Northwest Community Action Partnership, Human Service Entities, and representation from some of the above named organizations will determine how the funds awarded to Northwest Nebraska Region are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds must contact: Brek Brixius, 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337, 308-432-3393 or refer to the website www.ncap.info/fema for application materials. The deadline for applications to be received is 11:30 am August 29, 2012. If you are submitting an application, you will be required to present your request to the Local Board during a meeting (date to be determined - applicants will be notified) at Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine Street, Chadron, in the conference room.

Published: August 15, 2012