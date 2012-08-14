In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Lloyd M. Shepardson, Deceased Case No. Pr 12-22 Notice of Informal Probate and Notice to Creditors

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Kenneth Shepardson whose address is 1851 630th Rd Gordon NE 69343, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 15th day of October, 2012, or be forever barred.

/s/ Lynnette Linders

Deputy Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Sheridan County Court Sheridan County Courthouse

P.O. BOX 430

Rushville, NE 69360

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: (308) 282-0780

Publish: August 15, August 22 and August 29, 2012