In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Lloyd M. Shepardson, Deceased Case No. Pr 12-22 Notice of Informal Probate and Notice to Creditors
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Kenneth Shepardson whose address is 1851 630th Rd Gordon NE 69343, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 15th day of October, 2012, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lynnette Linders
Deputy Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Sheridan County Court Sheridan County Courthouse
P.O. BOX 430
Rushville, NE 69360
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Publish: August 15, August 22 and August 29, 2012