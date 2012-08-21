City of Hay Springs 2012 Salaries

Administration: Mayor - $125.00/month; Council Members $100.00/month; City Clerk - $10.50/hour. Public Works and Utilities: Street Superintendent - $15.20/hour; Water Operator $11.17; Laborers (1) $8.50/hour, (1) $7.25/hour; Swimming Pool: Manager - $8.50/hour; Lifeguards – (5) $6.50/hour. Librarian - $7.25/hour. Janitor - $7.25/hour.

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: August 22, 2012

More in this category: « Commissioners Meeting August 27, 2012 Merriman Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top