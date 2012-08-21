Commissioners Minutes August 6, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to accept the minutes of 7-30-12. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Andersen and Krotz aye, Kling abstained.

Phil Curd was present to request the appointment of County Surveyor with an annual budget of $15,000. The county has, for a number of years, met the need for surveyor services by appointing a surveyor on a case-bycase basis. Curd feels it might be to the county’s advantage to have an “official” surveyor to deal with development companies and surveyors from outside the area. The board agreed to consider Curd’s request at budget preparation time but cautioned him that they were reluctant to add any new costs to the budget.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester met with the board along with Joann Lee to discuss the condition of 320th Trail. Lee informed the board that she had gotten a letter that informed her that she had 30 days to either fix the road or she would have to get her mail at Lakeside. Lee stated that this letter was not on letterhead and it was not signed by any postal employee. The group questioned the legality of the letter. Though the board is unwilling to increase the current level of maintenance on the road the board asked Kuester to review the situation and see if some limited repairs might be made.

Kuester gave the board an approach application from Littrel Construction. Andersen made a motion to approve two approaches at SE1/4 Section 10-Twn 29-Rng 46 into the new bean delivery site. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Stacey Swinney met with the board to further discuss the demolition of 307 E 2nd St in Rushville. Swinney turned in a proposal earlier. The proposal was to demolish the house, separate and dispose of the materials as required by SWANN, backfill the basement and compact the fill to a degree that will make it an acceptable parking lot. The proposal requires the county to furnish a dump truck, sheep foot roller and the dirt for the fill. The board visited with the Architect and the County Attorney and satisfied all questions. Andersen made a motion that having received no bids for the relocation or salvage for the house located at 307 E 2nd St in Rushville, to accept the bid of $22,000 from Swinney Construction to demolish. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to continue membership in Panhandle Area Development District for another year. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11:55 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: August 22, 2012