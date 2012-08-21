Minutes of the Board Retreat Hay Springs Public School District #3, July 23, 2012

Called to order at 6:33 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call: Present – Matt Anderson, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Jerry Matthews, Lesa Parker and Marilyn Reed.  Superintendent Pummel was also present. Superintendent’s Presentation: A report was given on all departments. Staff and Athletics/Activity assignments were reviewed. School Board Discussion Topics: We will continue to make student learning and instruction the top priority. We will continue to keep costs down; remain efficient and cost effective. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Published: August 22, 2012

