Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, August 13, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on August 13, 2012, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the July 18, 2012, edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Everette Langford, Jerry Matthews, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. A motion was made by Matthews and seconded by Parker to excuse the absence of Miriam Kearns. Supt’s Report: Category 1 projects on the maintenance plan are complete. Current enrollment is UP 10% - 151 students with the potential of a few more students yet to enroll. (12-PreK, 65 Elementary, 26 Middle School, 48 High School) The budget is complete – we are waiting on the final tax figures from Dawes and Sheridan counties. Principal’s Report: The first day went very smoothly. A personal finance class has been added. This class is math based with the emphasis being practical application to real world/life situations. Study Skills class has been added to the Middle Level curriculum. This class will be standard at the 6th grade level. No public comment. Board comment: Matthews asked about core curriculum. Hay Springs currently bases its curriculum on core areas; Nebraska is one of very few remaining states not to sign on to core curriculum as a whole. All members present thought that the building and ground improvements looked good. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the July 9, 2012 meeting (Matthews – abstained). A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to approve the minutes of the July 23, 2012 board retreat. A motion was made by Anderson and seconded by Parker to approve the agenda of the August 13, 2012 meeting. No motion. Langford and Anderson reported that the air-conditioning in Lister was not working due to a breaker that had been switched off. It was turned back on and is working. They presented the Lister-board with the school’s expenditure report. A motion was made by Matthews and seconded by Parker to deny the option enrollment request from Reynold’s as it was past the deadline. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the bills and payroll as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to publish a request for sealed bids for mini-split heat pumps for the elementary. Bids will be due August 29th at noon. A special board meeting will be held August 30th at noon to review the bids received. The meeting adjourned at 8:13 p.m.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $56,512.24; AFLAC $1,199.24; Alpha Rehabilitation $317.69; American Funds $3,695.45; AS Central Services $221.90; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $24,253.05; Chadron Community Hospital $123.50; Chadron Glass & Windows $4,250.00; Chadron Medical Clinic $151.00; CinDesign $28.00; Cope Carpentry $437.00; EBSCO $119.80; Ed Planansky $236.04; ESU #13 $7,145.55; Farmer’s Coop $55.31; Haggerty’s $440.00; Hal Roberts $189.95; Hay Springs Lumber $7,352.19; Hay Springs Water $944.76; HSPS - Cash Desktop $4,545.82; Ideal $419.62; Jason Badje $30.00; JW Pepper $595.45; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mangrum-Strichart Learning Resources $273.90; Mansfield Enterprises $1,000.00; Mar-Bow Music $30.00; McGraw Hill $884.37; Mosaic $2,917.35; NCSA $330.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,345.58; NE Retirement Systems $15,040.59; Novacoast $1,000.00; NPPD $3,177.79; Occupational Therapy $558.90; Panhandle Sales & Service $1,243.00; Phillips 66 $338.03; Quality Carpet Care $3,200.00; Quill $996.84; Rand Worldwide $147.70; Rapid City Journal $38.60; Ryan Turman $2,731.00; Sackers $70.00; Sandhills News $92.38; School Specialty $627.81; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,258.50; Security First Bank - Federal $17,063.35; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $822.76; Source Gas $340.84; Teaching Strategies $156.75; Walmart $87.04; WestCo $412.29; WNCC $1,785.00; Xerox $1,111.30.

Published: August 22, 2012