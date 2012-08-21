Sealed Bids Requested Hay Springs School District #3
The Hay Springs School District is accepting sealed bids to install Mitsubishi Mini-Split Heat Pumps in several classrooms. Bid specifications can be obtained in the school district office located at 407 North Baker, Hay Springs, NE. All bids must be submitted by 12:00 noon, Wednesday, August 29, 2012.
Published: August 22, 2012