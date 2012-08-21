Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Lloyd Verner Carlson, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 12-25

Notice is hereby given that on August 15, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Larry G. Carlson whose address is 8962 County Road 3, Nickerson, Nebraska 68044 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 22, 2012 or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: (308) 327-5656

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: August 22, August 29 and September 5, 2012