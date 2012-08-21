Notice of Informal Probate, Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska. In the Matter of the Estate of Ronald G. Hiles, Deceased.
The State of Nebraska, to all persons interested in said Estate: Notice is hereby given that on August 10, 2012, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of Ronald G. Hiles. Judith W. Hiles (P. O. Box 421, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347-0421) has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.
Dated: August 10, 2012.
/s/ Julie Krotz
Clerk Magistrate
Attorney: A. James Moravek
Attorney at Law
308-762-1710
Published: August 22, August 29 and September 5, 2012