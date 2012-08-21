Rushville City Council Minutes July 30, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on July 25, 2012, as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the June meeting and the June Treasurers Report.

2. Approved Resolution #12-02

3. Approved new lease agreement for Funk Family Chiropractic and Western Nebraska Behavior

Health.

4. Approved pay application #5 to Sargent Drilling for $70,622.19.

5. Approved work comp insurance for Rushville Rescue Unit employees.

6. Approved the following bills against the City of Rushville and that warrants be drawn for same: Employee Salaries 36,577.47; Ingram 39.78; Great Plains Communications Inc 802.00; Great Plains One-Call 10.40; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 1,036.00; Hawkins 3,562.80; Nebraska Public Power District 10,400.83; Wright Express 54.29; Hinn’s Rushville Auto 159.96; Hills Material 1,849.65; Sides & Milburn 304.40; Wellnitz Construction 900.00; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Dept of Revenue 1,058.93; Micro Marketing 8.50; Farmers Coop 14.39; Source Gas 209.33; Gale 1,113.91; Hinn Hardware 1,506.21; Ed Feld 274.00; Colwell Electric 1,256.01; Keep America Beautiful 50.00; League Municipality 656.00; Arnold Pool 316.23; Ne Municipal Power Pool 294.48; Alliance Times Herald 86.00; Ideal Market 255.70; Van Diest 979.50; Panhandle RC&D 150.00; Kerox 181.90; Sheridan County Treasurer 1,012.13 ; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co of Alliance 412.05; Amazon. Comm 100.94; BSN Sports 577.78; National Geographic 34.00; Westco 2,550.05; Panhandle Drilling 84.60; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Nebraska Dept Agriculture 150.00; Jean Parker 25.00; Health 20.00; NE Public Health 3,406.00; Security First Insurance 2,388.00; Gordon True Value 80.88 ; Sheridan County 7,048.25; White Clay Grocery 108.80; Mansfield 791.95; Ne Golf Association 1,080.00; The Copy Shoppe 123.38; Cash Wash Dist 294.05; Penworthy 637.51; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,406.14; Companion Life Insurance 157.76; Modern Farm 81.50; Nebraska Life 710.00; USDA Water Loan 3,700.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Tielke’s Sandwiches 30.59; Smith & King 330.00; Verizon 103.60; Card member Service 40.00; Hanson Walker Mowers 5.20; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; 21st Century 17.64; Donna Tausan 80.00; USDA Hosptial Loan 384.00; Michaela Metcalf 462.00.

Ayes: Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Bruce Bonfleur of Lakota Hope Ministry was not present. The mattter was tabled at this time.

Susan Hill did not appear. Swimming pool upgrades were tabled.

Kirk Beguin informed the Council that the well is almost completed. The soft start wasn’t working right on the well and that will need to be fixed.

No action was taken on the title insurance and lenders policy for Parkview Lodge.

The PADD membership was tabled at this time.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board August 14, 2012; Park Board August 21, 2012; Library Board August 22, 2012; Cemetery Board August 22, 2012.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: August 22, 2012