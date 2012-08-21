Meeting Notice City of Rushville August 27, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska will be held at 7:00 p.m. on August 27, 2012, at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public.  An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.  

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: August 22, 2012

