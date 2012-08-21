City of Rushville Resolution No. 12-02

A resolution for the City of Rushville, Nebraska, adopting the revised personnel manual and employee policies for the City of Rushville. Dated July 30, 2012.

Whereas, a personnel manual and pay classification plan for the City of Rushville has previously been adopted by Resolution of the City Council, and

Whereas, the City Council determines it is appropriate to amend, update, and revise said personnel manual

Whereas, this body has the legal authority to adopt and establish personnel policies for the employees of the City of Rushville, Nebraska.

Now therefore be it resolved, that this council hereby adopts the personnel manual and employee policies for the City of Rushville, Nebraska, dated

July 30, 2012, as the full, complete and final personnel and employee policies for the City of Rushville, Nebraska.

Adopted and passed by the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, this 30th day of July, 2012.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: August 22, 2012