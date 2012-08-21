Request for Bids Rushville Rural Fire Protection District

The Rushville Rural Fire Protection District is requesting bids for a new truck to meet the following minimum specifications: New Model 1 ton 4x4 dually regular cab and chassis, gas engine, automatic transmission, vinyl floors and seats, manual windows and locks, no air, heavy alternator, emergency wiring package with switches, all terrain tires with spare, AM/FM radio, clearance lights, and exterior color to be bright red. Bids may be mailed to P.O. Box 323 Rushville, NE 69360.

The bids will be opened on September 11, 2012, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rushville Fire Hall.

The Rushville Rural Fire Protection District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Published: August 22, August 29 and September 5, 2012