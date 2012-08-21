Notice of Special Meeting Rushville Rural Fire Protection District August 28, 2012
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4735 times
The Rushville Rural Fire Protection District will hold a special meeting on August 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rushville Fire Hall.
On the agenda for this meeting will be a discussion to pass a resolution to be placed on the ballot of the general election to exceed the lid limit by 15%, and to exceed the levy limit by not more than 6 cents per $100.00 of taxable valuation for the next five fiscal years.
Craig Bruns
Secretary/Treasurer
Published: August 22, 2012