Notice of Special Meeting Rushville Rural Fire Protection District August 28, 2012

The Rushville Rural Fire Protection District will hold a special meeting on August 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rushville Fire Hall.

On the agenda for this meeting will be a discussion to pass a resolution to be placed on the ballot of the general election to exceed the lid limit by 15%, and to exceed the levy limit by not more than 6 cents per $100.00 of taxable valuation for the next five fiscal years.

Published: August 22, 2012