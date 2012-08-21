Sheridan County Claims August 13, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:10 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Andersen present. Kling absent. The following claims were audited, approved and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Ambassador Company, ser, 225.00; AT&T, ser, 60.24; Austin, Debra, reimb, 21.61; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 395.94; Bob Barker Co. Inc., sup, 228.02; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 346.20; Chadron Comm. Hospital, ser, 65.00; City of Rushville, ser, 454.18; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 154.20; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 140.80; Consolidated Management Co., ser, 357.25; Copy Shoppe, sup, 721.69; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 49.55; Dept. of Health & Human Ser., ser, 28.50; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; First Wireless, Inc., sup, 255.00; Fowler, John, reimb, 4.38; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 189.95; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 13959.70; Gordon True Value, sup, 69.95; Grant Co. Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2055.88; Grocery Mart, sup, 63.11; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 202.73; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 5575.00; Hay Springs Hip Hop, ser, 20.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 47.31; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 93.60; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 4.49; Ideal Linen, sup, 265.76; Ideal Market, sup, 552.77; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 33.66; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MIPS, ser, 2572.42; NE Public Health Envir. Lab, ser, 98.00; NPPD, ser, 1716.67; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 477.45; NWRPPD, ser, 46.45; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Area Devel. Dist., ser, 2299.70; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 392.00; Region 1 Mental Health, ser, 19211.00; Region 1 OHD, ser, 4927.50; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 429.56; Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Cen., ser, 247.18; Sheridan County Court, costs, 561.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 860.32; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 150.97; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 566.40; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Source Gas, ser, 188.98; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 1507.07; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 89.52; US Foodservice, sup, 2836.78; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 87.86; Varn, Michael, T, reimb, 434.87; Verizon, ser, 33.09; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 2755.75; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 46.70; Wright Express, sup, 196.02; Xerox, ser, 1367.48. General Total: $74,500.21.

ROAD

Black Hills Truck & Trailer, sup, 65.33; Bottorff Farms, sup, 3070.75; Brown/Nelson Electric, sup, 100.00; Century Link, ser, 67.80; City of Gordon, ser, 99.60; City of Rushville, ser, 89.20; Eddie’s Truck Center, ser, 204.58; Gordon True Value, sup, 17.98; Graham Tire Kearney, sup, 1460.05; Great Plains Comm., ser, 96.80; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.06; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 16.60; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 94.44; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 45.62; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 2537.50; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 3070.75; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 204.21; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 470.94; John Deere Financial, sup, 440.48; Michael Todd & Co., sup, 270.39; NPPD, ser, 424.47; Newman Signs, sup, 762.08; NMC, sup, 2237.84; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 95.95; Roth, Curtis, sup, 390.00; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 299.20; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 1514.23; Sides & Milburn, sup, 39.60; Snap-on-Tools, sup, 225.00; Source Gas, ser, 162.27; Vallette, Mary, reimb, 87.74; Westco, sup, 2768.55; Wright Express, sup, 8480.475. Road Total: $30,072.41.

LODGING

Great Plains Comm., ser, 123.85; Nebraska Life Publishing, ser, 1360.00; Nebraska Travel Assoc., ser, 200.00. Lodging Total: $1,638.85.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 18600.00. Inheritance Total: $18,600.00

BUILDING FUND

MAC Construction, ser, 86081.40. Building Fund Total: $86,081.40.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 22.99; Phillips 66, sup, 52.06; Westco, sup, 260.18. Weed Total: $335.23.

E-911

Golden West, ser, 326.43; Great Plains Comm., ser, 717.14. E-911 Total: $1,043.57.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 4351.91. Insurance Total: $4,351.91.

HANDI-BUS

NW Community Action Part., ser, 4695.00. Handi-Bus Total: $4,695.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $221,363.58.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy Co. Clerk

Published: August 22, 2012