Commissioners Minutes August 13, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:10 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Andersen present. Kling absent. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to accept the minutes of 8-6-12. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Andersen made a motion to authorize Phil Curd to act as Sheridan County Surveyor to re-establish a section corner on Section 11, Township 32, Range 42, for Dan Thome. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to accept the proposal of R & L Irrigation for installation of an underground sprinkler system for the Courthouse at a cost of $4,350. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Tom Kuester, Road Superintendent met with the board. Kuester advised the board that his crew has been working on a part of 320th Trail last week. Nine loads of material have been taken down and been applied to the damages areas.

Adjourn: 10 a.m.

Attest: Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: August 29, 2012