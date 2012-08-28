Gordon-Rushville Public Schools District 10 Invoices August 2012

Checking 1, Fund: 10, District 10. Description, Vendor Name, Amount.

Transfer To Activity, Activity Account 80,000.00; Health Ins. Premium, Anderson, Leonard 471.57; Telephone, As Central Services 221.90; Contracted Or Secured, Baker & Assoc. Inc. 1,245.00; Travel Expense And Mileage, Burbach, Joel 55.50; Teach Supplies, Cardmember Service 1,064.64; Leasing/Rentals, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 1,591.69; Teach Supplies, Century Business Products, Inc. 246.48; Water And Sewer, City Of Gordon 2,250.30; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 1,327.20; Computer Equipment-Software, Computer Information Concepts 9,986.00; Operation Supplies, Copy Shoppe, The 408.52; Operation Supplies, Crescent Electric Supply Co 48.28; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 18.00; Transfer To, District 10 Investment Fund 500,000.00; Postage, Dudek Marketing Group 13.35; Computer Software Hosting, Edline Llc 1,260.00; Teach Supplies, Esu 13 Soar 18,418.45; Operation Supplies, Farmer’s Coop 274.59; Library Books, Follett Library Resources 55.24; Mower, Hansen Walker Mowers 15,894.75; Meals, Hathorn, Maurice 16.38; Reimburse Grant Pymt, Hay Springs High School 11,890.00; Dues And Fees, Hensley, Jean 50.00; Operation Supplies, Hinns Gordon Auto Parts 63.36; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 368.72; Travel/Rooms, Holiday Inn Kearney 1,619.10; Operation Supplies, Homestead Building Supply Inc 4,734.96; Operation Supplies, Husker Auto Parts 52.31; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 526.54; Computer Hardware, Infinite Campus 1,368.00; Operation Supplies, John Deere Financial 1,928.01; Health Ins.Premium, Kearns, Debra 492.70; Meals, Kruger, Michael 19.77; Transfer To Lunch Program, Lunch Program 20,000.00; Meals, Macumber, Gregory 9.38; Operation Supplies, Menards - Rapid City 138.76; Operation Supplies, Missouri Turf Paint And Field 1,039.20; Graphics, Dues And Fees, Nasb 50.00; Dues And Fees, Ncsa 810.00; Electricity, Ne Public Power District 6,410.84; Dues And Fees, Nelson, Joel 110.10; Electricity, Northwest Rural Public Power 68.08; Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 3,513.57; Parts, Omaha Truck Center 50.07; Repairman, Panhandle Sales & Service,Llc 349.00; Health Ins. Premium, Paul, Beverlee 280.15; Health Ins. Premium, Paul, William 279.63; August Payroll, Payroll Account 489,230.48; Teach Supplies, Pearson Education 666.87; Operation Other, Maintenance Repairs; Petty Cash 221.00; Operation Supplies, Piihl, Ardith 5.69; Operation Supplies, Pioneer 545.00; Postage, Pitney Bowes 123.00; Dues And Fees, Plan Services 100.00; Teach Supplies, Popplers Music, Inc. 318.95; Electricity, Prema 56.50; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 206.80; Operation Supplies, Rushville Service Center 129.52; Textbooks, Saddleback Educational Inc 326.20; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 157.95; Telephone, Sheridan County Clerk 45.00; Other Technical Services, Software Unlimited Inc 100.00; Fuel, Sourcegas 677.98; Telephone, Sprint 91.68; Dues And Fees, Stetson, Matt 234.75; Teach Supplies, Teachers Discount 11.52; Teach Supplies, Time For Kids 353.60; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 61.75; Operation Supplies, True Value 2,055.02; Mileage To Parents, Trump, Steve And Benita 305.25; Health Ins. Premium, Turnbull, Daneta Mills 203.28; Operation Supplies, United School Bus Seat Service Inc., 438.90; Telephone, Verizon Wireless 328.45; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 55.57; Water And Sewer, Village Of Merriman 33.50; Meals, Wacker, Austin 17.41; Gas And Oil, Westco 1,634.26; Health Ins. Premium, Wilson, Debra 492.70; Repairmen, Wreck-A-Mended Body Works 45.60; Teach Supplies, Xerox Corporation 808.23; Fund Total: 1,191,172.50; Checking Account Total: 1,191,172.50.

Published: August 29, 2012