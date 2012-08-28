Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, August 13, 2012

Time-Place: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, August 13, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

Members Present: Hinn, Hebbert, Burleigh, Kruger, Beguin-Strong.

Members Absent: Willnerd.

Excuse Absent Member: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Hebbert, to excuse K. Willnerd from the Gordon-Rushville School Board Meeting.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Agenda: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Public Hearing #1: Parent Involvement #6400. It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Beguin-Strong to open the hearing at 6:04 p.m. for Parent Involvement Policy #6400.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to close the hearing at 6:06 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Public Hearing #2: Student Fees Policy #5416. It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Kruger to open the hearing at 6:07 p.m. for Student Fees Policy #5416

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to close the hearing at 6:11 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Public Hearing #3: Bullying Policy #5415. It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to open the hearing at 6:12 p.m. for Bullying Policy #5415.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to close the hearing at 6:14 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Public Forum: None.

Minutes: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of July 16, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Administrative Reports: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

Finances: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin-Strong, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 1,191,172.50, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn abstain, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Burleigh, that the District 81-0010 Building Fund bills in the amount of $ 4,360.40, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund bills in the amount of $ 18,143.00 be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn abstain, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 1,032,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment Fund in the amount of $18,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Financial reports were reviewed.

Internet Safety Policy #6800: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the second reading of the Internet Safety Policy #6800 as presented and waive the third reading.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Surplus Property: No Action.

Safety Letter Rule 10: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to accept the safety letter as per Rule 10 requirements.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Option Enrollment: Robart Stone from Rushville Elementary to Hay Springs Schools.

The Board notes receipt of Option / Transfer student as listed

Executive Session: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Kruger, to move into executive session at 7:12 p.m. for negotiations.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Hebbert, to return to regular session at 7:17 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Next Scheduled Meeting: Regular Board Meeting - September 10, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

Adjournment: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:24 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: August 29, 2012