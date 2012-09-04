Hay Springs City Council Minutes August 14, 2012

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:02 p.m. Council persons Terry Knapp, Marcella Hale, Jessie Anderson and Randy Turman were present. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the minutes from the July 10, 2012 Regular Meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Hale made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for the August 14, 2012. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public concerns were heard: David Carlson stated the airport made a little money on the July 4th Fly-in. They are considering erecting a building on skids for a grill, coffee pot, sink, etc., and would be approximately 10’x14’.

Department reports were heard: George – Shades were built at the pool; swept streets; painted main street; three funerals; and Pete Vanetta donated a refrigerator to the Legion Hall.; Aaron - Water: Buettner’s had a water leak; three funerals; fixed a curb stop; cement poured to fill hole on North 4th; Both wells are dropping water levels – the airport well is especially bad. Continuing to check static and draw down of the wells..; Aaron – Pool and Parks: The baby pool is not draining and needs to be fixed before next year. Aaron asked if he still needs to look at replacing the fire hydrant at WestCo; Terry Knapp – SWANN: Buying another truck for roll-offs and also more roll-off dumpsters; Budget is looking good; Randy Turman – Lister-Sage: Signed a contract with Pepsi: they donated the scoreboards and pop machines when Lister-Sage was built. They just donated $4000 in exchange for keeping their signs up.; Ron Housh – Mayor: There is a 75th anniversary open house at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island; The Ladies Lounge is in plans to be cleaned tomorrow.

OLD BUSINESS

Section 6 Review: There was discussion regarding section 6-212. We have a customer who has a hydrant before the meter. That connection needs to be removed immediately. Hale made motion, Turman seconded to cap the unmetered hydrant in town as soon as possible. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There was also discussion on sections: 6-206; 6-220; 6-221; 6-501 and 6-502.

Hangar Rent: There was discussion regarding increasing hanger rent: the budget was considered; expenses; revenues; and comparisons to other towns. Vern Platt, Monte Orr, Sheila Orr and Mary Hansen contributed to the discussion. Hale made motion, Turman seconded to increase the Airport hangar rent by $10.00/month with a two year contractual agreement with each year paid in advance on the anniversary date. Hale, Anderson and Turman voted aye. Knapp voted nay. Motion carried.

Cowboy Trail West Interlocal Agreement: Terry visited with Chris. There is an approximate cost of $1000 per mile to maintain the trail. The City would be responsible only for that part which runs through town. Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to offer the City’s non-monetary support to the Cowboy West Interlocal Agreement to continue with the expansion of the trail. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Budget: Jim Gardner will be at the office on August 28th to help with budget work. There was discussion regarding monetary amounts for certain budget items.

Health Board: Brenda Johnson and Ev Langford are willing to serve as long as Mayor Housh makes the request to the sheriff for Ev’s service.

Well Progress: August 27th will be the drill date. The community may need to restrict their water usage further the day before and the day of drilling. Aaron will verify and the City will notify the community in advance and the drilling company will need water to drill.

NEW BUSINESS

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve claims as presented.

American Funds $406.68; Arnold Pool $658.00; Binger Construction $280.00; Blue Cross BS $1542.99; Bluffs $592.85; Buettner’s $435.00; Caselle $1511.00; Chadron Concrete $300.00; EMC Insurance $2223.66; Farmer’s $463.13; Flags USA $310.00; Great Plains Communications $352.62; Great Plains One-Call $22.88; Hay Springs Lumber $916.67; Hip Hop $162.00; Ideal $54.82; Lawson $995.22; LONM $391.00; MCI $59.69; Michael Todd $1421.73; Mr. Tune-up $311.19; Ne Pub Health $14.00; Neb Dept of Rev $1916.80; Nebraska Total Office $200.99; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $31.68; NWRPPD $935.95; NPPD $5704.53; Panhandle Drilling $171.48; Postmaster $62.65; Rushville Service $14.42; Sackers $259.57; Sandhills News $154.02; Scott Manuf. $111.05 Security First $2633.41; Smith & King $182.50; SourceGas $284.39; SWANN $12899.05; Union Security Insurance $238.03; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $97.27; WestCo $358.85.

Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the July Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Old Fire Hall Status: There was discussion regarding the legal description, and also the process for auctioning the property. There will need to be a resolution; and ad placed for three weeks and a 30 day remonstrance period.

Legislative Bills for Consideration: No action taken.

Library Door: The back door is in bad shape, needs replaced. Terry will check on the price of a small garage door and a contractor to install.

400 Block of Miller Street: There is a 20’x30’ place that needs to be repaired.

Anderson Made motion, Knapp seconded to enter Executive Session at 9:17 p.m. to protect reputations of those involved. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Hale seconded to exit Executive Session at 10:01. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There being no further business, Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to adjourn at 10:01 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: September 5, 2012