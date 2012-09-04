Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors September 11, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 8:00 a.m. September 11, 2012, at the Mirage Flats Irrigation District Office. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District, but the agenda may be modified at the public meeting when convened.

Dated this September 5, 2012

Colleen Brozek

Secretary-Treasurer

Published: September 5, 2012

More in this category: « City of Rushville 2012 Budget Hearing and Summary, Hearing to set final tax request Meeting Notice City of Hay Springs, Nebraska September 11, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top