Notice of Organization of Limited Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that DENEEN K. LAMBLEY, residing at 31803 US Highway 20, Gordon NE 69343 has formed a Limited Liability Company.

1. The name of the Limited Liability Company is Tower Rental LLC.

2. The street and mailing addresses of the initial designated office is 31803 US Highway 20, Gordon NE 69343 and 31803 US Highway 20, Gordon NE 69343.

3. The name and street and mailing address and post office box number, if any, of the initial agent for service of process of the company is DENEEN K. LAMBLEY, residing at 31803 US Highway 20, Gordon NE 69343 and mailing address of 31803 US Highway 20, Gordon NE 69343.

4. The purpose for which the Limited Liability Company is organized is to engage in any lawful purpose allowed by Nebraska law.

5. The time of commencement of the Limited Liability Company is August 14, 2012.

6. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted by the following member: DENEEN K. LAMBLEY

Tower Rental LLC:

/s/ DENEEN K. LAMBLEY

DENEEN K. LAMBLEY

Publish: September 5, September 12 and September 19, 2012