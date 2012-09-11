Notice of Default To: Scott M. Berndt Tonya E. Berndt 3418 254th Lane Lakeside, NE 69351

Tecumseh Federal Bank is the Trustee in the Deed of Trust on the following described real estate:

Lot Seven (7), Block Twenty-four (24), Original Town of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska (605 North Main Street)

filed for record on June 11, 2010 at 9:42 a.m. (MDT) and recorded in the mortgage records of Sheridan County, Nebraska as Instrument No. 2010-00394 (6 pages). Tecumseh Federal Bank gives notice that a breach of the obligation for which the Trust property was conveyed as security has occurred as follows:

The debtors, Scott M. Berndt and Tonya E. Berndt, have failed to pay the monthly installments due for February, March, April, May, June, July and August, 2012. In addition, the Debtors have moved from Sheridan County, Nebraska without notifying the Trustee and furnishing an address where they can be contacted.

Tecumseh Federal Bank, as Trustee, elects to sell the above real estate pursuant to the terms of its Deed of Trust and the Uniform Trust Deeds Act to satisfy the entire balance remaining due on the loan together with the payment of real estate taxes advanced by Tecumseh Federal Bank on behalf of the Debtors as assessed against the property and described above.

The total, unpaid balance due is $33,396.84 with interest accruing at $4.80 per day from August 3, 2012. In addition, Tecumseh Federal Bank has advanced $.00 for real estate taxes.

To support the exercise of the Power of Sale, Tecumseh Federal Bank states that:

1. The trust property is not used in farming operations.

2. Default may be cured within one month of the date this Notice of Default is recorded and the obligation and Trust Deed may thereby be reinstated as provided in §76-1012, Neb. Rev. Stat., as amended.

3. The amount of unpaid principal which would be due had no default occurred is $32,344.02.

4. If, after thirty (30) days of the date of recording this Notice of Default, the Debtors, Scott M. Berndt and Tonya E. Berndt, have not paid the amount of delinquent principal and interest, the Trustee shall give Notice of Sale as provided in the Nebraska Trust Deeds Act.

Dated: September 7, 2012.

Tecumseh Federal Bank

By: /s/ Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475 -

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Its Attorneys

Published: September 12, September 19 and September 26, 2012