Notice Nebraska Board of Parole September 2012

A total of 209 cases will be heard by the Board in October, 2012. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. September 26, 2012, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Richard G. Zlomke, #59545 (Possession Firearm by Fugitive/Felon; 2nd Degree Assault; Use Firearm to Commit Felony; Failure to Appear).

9:30 a.m. September 28, 2012, Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska: Johnny V. Martinez, #71265 (Distribution Marijuana).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: September 12, 2012