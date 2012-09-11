Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors September 17, 2012

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet September 17, 2012, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: September 12, 2012

