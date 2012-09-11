Rushville City Council Minutes August 27, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on August 22, 2012, as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the July meeting and the July Treasurers Report.

2. Approved to rewrite Airport land lease of Ron Roffers, and land lease of Jan

Colton. New leases will be for seven years and will be auctioned off for bid.

3. Approved loan from Security First Bank for Hangar Project at Airport.

4. Approved the following bills against the City of Rushville and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries $23,395.77; Emergency Medical Products 968.29 ; Ingram 40.43; Great Plains Communications Inc 895.30; Armstrong Extinguisher Service 309.00; Great Plains One-Call Service 17.68; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 150.60; Northwest Rural Public Power Dist 1,072.26; Hawkins 474.86; Nebraska Public Power 16,271.67; Jirdon Ag 126.00; Hinns Rushville Auto 143.75; Hills Material 7,361.36; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue 823.02; Rushville Service Center 1,201.10; Source Gas 177.65; Gale 53.88; Hinn Hardware 723.89; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Ed Feld 2,399.00; R & R Products 327.49; Arnold Pool Company 411.10; Nebraska Municipal Power Pool 275.00; Stamp Fulfillment Service 278.95; Hinn Gordon Auto 28.61; Ideal Market 154.39; Xerox 181.90; Time 24.95; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co of Alliance 768.05; Amazon. Com 343.87; Westco 1,954.94; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Jean Parker 200.00; NE Public Health Environmental 31.00; Sheridan County 7,048.25; League of Nebraska Municipalities 400.00; Stockmans Service 696.00; Black Hills Weekly 30.35; Copy Shoppe 53.47; Cash Wa Dist 85.51; Metal Products 255.00; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,406.14; Companion Life 157.76; Colonial Research 502.80; Homestead Building 929.43; USDA Water Loan 3,700.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Tielke’s Sandwiches 229.74; The Ice House 42.00; Smith & King 270.00; Verizon 101.77; First Wireless 1,610.50; Margaret Compton 50.00; Card Member Service 512.25; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; Rich Prince 109.45; Debbie’s Cakes & Floral 40.00; Michaela Metcalf 537.98; National Geographic Kids 24.95; ADT Security 42.59

Ayes: Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen Nays: None. Motion carried.

Bruce Bonfleur of Lakota Hope Ministry was not present. The mattter was tabled at this time.

Kirk Beguin informed the Council that there is to much hammer pressure when you first start up the well, may need to put on a pressure release valve.

The PADD membership was tabled at this time.

New mower for the City Park was tabled.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board September 11, 2012; Library Board September 17, 2012; Park Board September 18, 2012; Cemetery Board September 19, 2012.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: September 12, 2012