Commissioner Minutes, August 27, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to accept the minutes of 8-20-2012. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed the salary checks and approved a claim and signed a check to Swinney Construction for $5,000.

The board discussed the proposed 2012-2013 budget. The budget hearing is scheduled for Monday, September 10, 2012 at 1 p.m.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester visited with the board about the possibility of consigning certain items of surplus equipment for sale by an on-line auction service specializing in heavy equipment. Kuester will present the board a list of items he believes should be declared surplus.

Kuester informed the board that Bryan Hooper is wanting some help with his road. Previously the department was asked to stay off the road unless snow removal is needed. The board requested Hooper come and visit with them.

The board reviewed an application for subdivision approval. Kling made a motion to approve resolution #2012-10 authorizing a subdivision approval for Seth and Kathleen Stock in Section 23- Township 30-Range 46 for 3.06 acres. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At the request of the Gordon Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Gordon the board discussed the possibility of imposing a ban on fireworks in the County for New Years Eve because of the severe fire danger. In visiting with the County Attorney he advised the Board that they have no authority to impose such a ban. The board will explore the possibility of requesting that the State impose a ban.

The board will not meet on Monday, September 3. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, September 10 at 9 a.m.

Adjourn: 11:10 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: September 19, 2012