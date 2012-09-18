Meeting Notice Gordon Airport Authority September 25, 2012
Notice is given, that a meeting of the Airport Authority of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 p.m on Tuesday, September 25, 2012, at the city auditorium, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the City Hall. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.
If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days if needed when requesting an interpreter.
/s/ Kim Buchan_
City Clerk
Published: September 19, 2012