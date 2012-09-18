Gordon City Council Minutes September 13, 2012

Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, The designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

The special hearing was opened by the Mayor and turned over to the hearing officer, Fred Hlava. He explained and reviewed with the Council the request to adopt a property tax request for Fiscal Year 2012-2013 different than the prior year tax request. Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to pass Resolution 2012-06. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

RESOLUTION NO. 2012-06

WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised Statute 77-1601.02 provides that the property tax request for the prior year shall be the property tax request for the current year for purposes of the levy set by the County Board of Equalization unless the Governing Body of the City of Gordon passes by a majority vote a resolution or ordinance setting the tax request at a different amount; and

WHEREAS, a special public hearing was held as required by law to hear and consider comments concerning the property tax request; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the City of Gordon that the property tax request for the current year be a different amount than the property tax request for the prior year.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska by a majority vote, resolves that:

1. The 2012-2013 property tax request be set at $192,225.50 for the General Fund and $21,945.00 for the bond Fund; a total of $214,170.50.

2. A copy of this resolution be certified and forwarded to the County Clerk on or before October 13, 2012.

Passed and approved this 13th day of September, 2012.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

The hearing was closed and the meeting returned to the Mayor. A special hearing was opened and turned over to the hearing officer, Fred Hlava. City Manager Fred Hlava reviewed with council information given to them at the Budget Workshop. He noted that the only change to the published budget was the increase in bonding income of $10,000 which was discussed at the Budget Workshop. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to exceed the budget limit for the 2012-2013 Fiscal Year by an additional 1%. Ayes: Shetler, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Shetler to pass the first reading of Ordinance 1138. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Shetler to waive second and third Readings of Ordinance 1138. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Shetler, and Bounous.

ORDINANCE 1138

AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE BUDGET STATEMENT TO BE TERMED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION BILL; TO APPROPRIATE SUMS FOR NECESSARY EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES; TO PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska:

Section 1. that after complying with all procedures required by law, the budget presented and set forth in the budget statement is hereby approved as the Annual Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2012 through September 30, 2013. All sums of money contained in the budget statement are hereby appropriated for the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Gordon. A copy of the budget document shall be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska, and to the County Clerk of Sheridan County, Nebraska, for use by the levying authority. The total budget of expenditures for all funds if $3,129,692.00 plus necessary cash reserves of $278,081.00 for a total of $3,407,773.00. Total Unused Restricted Funds Authority $319,232.71.

Section 2. this ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication or posting as required by law.

Passed and adopted this 13th Day of September, 2012.

/s/ Nancy I Russel

Mayor

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

The special hearing was closed and conduct was turned over to Mayor Russell.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:15 p.m., September 13, 2012 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, Bounous, and Evans. Absent: No one.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Shetler, to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Evans to approve the August treasurer’s report. Ayes: Shetler, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan, to approve Renee Reizenstein’s request for a specially designated liquor license to hold a street dance on September 29, 2012, with the condition that she meets all requirements as set forth by the City of Gordon pertaining to public safety and security for the dance. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Shetler, and Bounous.

The Cowboy Museum is currently planning an addition to the current building, which will be funded entirely by private money. Motion by Shetler, seconded by Evans, to approve the Cowboy Museum’s application for a building permit for this addition, with the condition that the City of Gordon not be held accountable for any funds to complete the project. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, Bounous, and Evans. Council is pleased to have this wonderful asset in our community, but also have great concern and a desire to have it made available to the public more often.

NPPD is proposing a rate increase for 2013 and they would like to hear input from the local government officials and large consumers in our community. They are setting up a luncheon meeting for October 30, and City Manager Fred Hlava encouraged all council members to be in attendance.

The City of Gordon received a request to rename the Gordon Cemetery. After some discussion, motion by Bounous, seconded by Shetler to retain the name that it has held for 126 years as the Gordon Cemetery. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

The City of Gordon received a request from the LNM to donate money to aid in the rehabilitation of the Centennial Mall in Lincoln, NE. Council felt that the City of Gordon had more urgent needs for funding infrastructure projects for our community. They commended the LNM for their interest and support of the renovation and revitalization of Nebraska’s Centennial Mall. No action was taken on this request.

Council was given the ACE selection results from the 2012 Choice Gas Year. The City of Gordon’s ACE customers increased by .5% from last year. It was again the most affordable supplier. Council discussed ways in which the information could get to more consumers in an effort to make the citizens of our community more informed as to the benefit of our Gordon community gas supplier – ACE Gas.

City Manager Fred Hlava updated council on the Rails to Trails project. He is currently working with the NE Game and Parks to start the process for the grant application to complete this project. City Manager Fred Hlava stated that the council will have to vote to move this project forward after reviewing the completed application. Fred Hlava stated that he is working to complete this project, as it will be an asset to current citizens, and will hopefully attract future residents.

Council was also updated on the Antelope Creek Project. City Manager Fred Hlava is working with Baker and Associates to find alternate plans. All possibilities are being considered to find the most cost effective option to this project before presenting the project to the council for their approval.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Bounous, to approve Laveta Edward’s request to permit King Pin Lanes to sell alcoholic beverages on Sunday, January 6, 2013 for Travel League, and on Sunday November 18, 2012 and Sunday January 20, 2013 for a 12 game tournament. Ayes: Shetler, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to adjourn at 7:15 pm. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

/s/ Kim Buchan_

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on September 13, 2012; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings were written from and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan_

City Clerk

