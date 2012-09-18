Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, September 10, 2012

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, September 10, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Hebbert, Burleigh, Kruger, Beguin-Strong.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Willnerd.

EXCUSE ABSENT MEMBER: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Burleigh, to excuse K. Willnerd from the Gordon-Rushville School Board Meeting.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried 5-0.

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING #1 DISTRICT 81-0010 BUDGET: 2012-2013 2012-2013 Budget – Public Hearing for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions for observations of taxpayers relating to the following proposed budget and to consider amendments relative thereto.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Hebbert, to open the hearing at 6:03 p.m. for District 81-0010 General Fund Budget.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to close the budget hearing at 6:07 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING #2 FINAL TAX REQUEST: Tax Request – Public Hearing of support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observation of taxpayers relating to setting the final tax request at a different amount that the prior year tax request.

It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Kruger to open the hearing at 6:08 p.m. for District 81-0010 Final Tax Request.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to close the hearing at 6:12 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None.

MINUTES: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Hebbert, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of August 13, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 729,649.13, be approved as presented with Hinn abstaining from check #9950, and Burleigh abstaining from check #9912 only.

Roll Call: Burleigh abstain/yes, Hinn abstain/yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund bills in the amount of $ 2,067.00 be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers to the Investment fund in the amount of $ 744,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Investment Fund transfers to the Depreciation Fund in the amount of $2,500.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Financial reports were reviewed.

PROPERTY TAX REQUEST RESOLUTION: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, to approve the Property Tax Resolution as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

2012-2013 DISTRICT 81-0010 BUDGET: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, to approve the 2012-2013 District 81-0010 Budget as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action.

OPTION ENROLLMENT: None.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting - October 8, 2012, at 6:30 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd excused. Motion Carried.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: September 19, 2012