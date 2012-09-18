Gordon-Rushville Public Schools District 10 Invoices September 2012

Description, Vendor Name, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10, District 10.

Textbooks, Amazon Credit Plan 593.33; Ayp/Meals, Anderson, Angela 6.00; Telephone, As Central Services 222.15; Principal Dues/Fees, Ascd 29.00; Ayp/Meals ,August, Ann 6.00; Telephone, Avaya 135.18; Ayp/Meals, Beaver, Sharon 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Beguin, Judene 6.00; Property Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate 11,297.00; Companies, Ayp/Meals, Brown, Paula 6.00; Travel Expense, Burbach, Joel 152.63; Ayp/Meals, Burleigh, Joanie 18.00; Operation Supplies, C & J Supplies 1,648.50; Principal Supplies, Cardmember Service 1,224.69; Ayp/Meals, Castello, Chantill 18.00; Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 1,591.69; Teach Supplies, Century Business Products, Inc. 1,527.76; Water And Sewer, City Of Gordon 3,339.90; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 1,653.20; Repairman, Colwell Electric 1,178.51; Books/College Access, Colwell, Logan 140.95; Travel/Meals, Computer Information Concepts 283.78; Principal Supplies, Copy Shoppe, The 966.86; Operation Supplies, Crescent Electric Supply Co 344.16; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 28.95; Operation Supplies, Culligan Water Conditioning 5.00; Transfer From Inv.Fund, District 10 Investment Fund 744,000.00; Health Supplies, Duckwall-Alco Stores, Inc. 21.99; Ayp/Meals, Dykes, Marlene 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Dykhouse, Alana 18.00; Books/College Access, Eagle Pride Book Store 395.19; Contracted Or Secured, Eitler, Gary 1,333.33; Telephone, Esu 13 Soar 20,694.28; Library Books, Follett Library Resources 105.98; Ayp/Meals, Forsberg, Kimberly 18.00; Pupil Services, Sped Mileage, Funk, M.S., Ccc-Slp, Meggin 13,631.35; Operation Repairs, Glass Wizard, The 269.00; Administration Other, Gordon Super Foods 680.57; Computer Equipment, Govconnection, Inc 5,108.40; Repairman, Great Western Tire Company 227.95; Sped Supplies, Handwriting Clinic, Inc., The 31.00; Operations Supplies, Hansen Walker Mowers 31.60; Legal Services, Harding & Shultz P.C., L.L.O. 1,453.50; Mileage/B.Harris, Harris, Beverly 94.05; Operation Other, Hatch, David 250.00; Ayp/Meals, Hathorn, Nicole 18.00; Telephone, Heiser Wireless 1,497.00; Ayp/Meals, Hensley, David 6.00; Operation Supplies, Hillyard Floor Care Supply 1,743.95; Operation Supplies, Hinns Gordon Auto Parts 17.19; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 388.04; Operation Supplies, Hinns Rushville Auto 81.54; Operation Supplies, Homestead Building Supply Inc 98.41; Ayp/Meals, Hoos, Brandy 12.00; Textbooks, Houchen Bindery Ltd 835.00; Textbooks, Houghton Mifflin Co 73.44; Ayp/Meals, Houston, April 12.00; Ayp/Meals, Hunter, Stormy 6.00; Operation Supplies, Husker Auto Parts 293.94; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 1,001.12; Sped Supplies, Ideal Market 28.51; Ayp/Meals, Jaggers, Melissa 12.00; Ayp/Meals, Janssen, Leah 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Janssen, Megan 6.00; Administration Supplies, Jaymar Business Forms Inc 416.22; Operation Supplies, John Deere Financial 3,104.47; Ayp/Meals, Kearns, Brittney 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Kling, Jacqueline 18.00; Kndrgrtn Milk, Meals, Lunch Program 257.70; Guidance Supplies, Mangrum-Strichart Learning 544.50; Resources, Textbooks, Teach Supplies, Mcgraw Hill Publishing 5,286.99; Principal Supplies, Meeks, Stacey 137.66; Operation Supplies, Menards - Rapid City 82.00; Repairman, Metal Products Co 510.76; Operation Supplies, Mid-American Research Chemical 357.50; Ayp/Meals, Mintken, Jessica 12.00; Mileage, Moore, Tj 169.83; Dues And Fees, Nasb 385.00; Sped Dues/Fees, Ncsa 75.00; Electricity, Ne Public Power District 8,192.24; Contracted Or Secured, Ne Safety & Fire Equip Inc 88.00; Operation Supplies, Nevco, Inc. 80.66; Teach Supplies, Northern Safety Co. Inc 246.46; Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 2,616.92; Teach Supplies, Pacific Steel & Recycling 616.17; Operation Supplies, Panhandle Sales & Service,Llc 1,171.00; Payroll Clearing, Payroll Account 601,594.70; Textbooks, Pearson Education 700.09; Ayp/Meals, Petersen, Tierney 18.00; Operation Other, Teach Supplies, Petty Cash 390.00; Postage, Pitney Bowes Inc. 108.00; Ayp/Meals, Plenty Wounds, Sonya 12.00; Electricity, Prema 56.50; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 209.32; Principal Supplies, Renaissance Learning,Inc. 273.21; Postage, Reserve Account 1,000.00; Principal Supplies, Resources For Educators 207.00; Ayp/Meals, Running Hawk, Tonya 18.00; Operation Other, Rushville Service Center 369.94; Ayp/Meals, Russell, Nancy 6.00; Textbooks, Saddleback Educational Inc 1,262.41; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 1,494.04; Ayp/Meals, Sandoz, Cindy 18.00; Ayp/Meals, Saxton, Lesa 18.00; Teach Supplies, School Mate 288.75; Ayp/Meals, Schott, Lynn 12.00; Ayp/Meals, Schumacher, Patricia 6.00; Operation Supplies, Sexauer, J. A. 304.44; Ayp/Meals, Sherburne, Nichole 6.00; Operation Supplies, Shiffler Equipment Sales Inc 59.92; Repairmen, Sides & Milburn Inc 1,349.21; Ayp/Meals, Simmons, Jill 18.00; Fuel, Sourcegas 651.55; Telephone, Sprint 86.16; Travel Expense, Stetson, Matt 105.00; Health Supplies, Stockmens Drug Co 1,660.24; Water And Sewer, Swann 22.13; Ayp/Meals, Tankersley, Lois 12.00; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 234.00; Teach Supplies, Townsend Press Book Center 302.56; Teach Supplies, Trend Enterprises 390.71; Teach Supplies, True Value 2,397.33; Operation Supplies, Uz Engineered Products 144.17; Telephone, Verizon Wireless 175.84; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 55.57; Water And Sewer, Village Of Merriman 33.50; Meals, Wacker, Austin 20.46; Ayp/Meals, Warren, Minette 12.00; Contracted Or Secured, Wellnitz Construction 7,347.46; Gas And Oil, Westco 3,147.94; Pupil Services, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health 950.00; Ayp/Meals, Witt, Lisa 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Wolken, Staci 12.00; Ayp/Meals, Wolkow, Julie 6.00; Ayp/Meals, Wollesen, Mark 18.00; Operation Supplies, Worthington Direct 639.33; Transportation Other, Wpci 34.00; Repairmen, Wreck-A-Mended Body Works 75.00; Fund Total: 1,473,649.13. Checking Account Total: 1,473,649.13.

Published: September 19, 2012