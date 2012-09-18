Notice Merriman Rural Fire District Unused Budget Authority 2012

Merriman Rural Fire District in Cherry County previously published Unused Budget Authority Created For Next Year of $5,133.45 for the hearing held on August 28, 2012. After the actual Certification of Valuation calculations were completed, the actual amount of Unused Budget Authority Created For Next Year is $5,563.76.

Published: September 19, 2012

