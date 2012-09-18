Meeting Notice City of Rushville September 24, 2012
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on September 24, 2012, at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.
Connie Roffers
City Clerk
Published: September 19, 2012