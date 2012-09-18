Meeting Notice City of Rushville September 24, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on September 24, 2012, at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.  

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: September 19, 2012

More in this category: « City of Rushville City Council Special Meeting Minutes September 13, 2012 Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District September 26, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top