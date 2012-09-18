Sheridan County Claims September 10, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Action Mechanical Inc., ser, 106.11; Apple Time, Inc., sup, 396.98; AT&T, ser, 64.50; Austin, Debra, reimb, 22.20; Benton Pest Control, ser, 95.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 530.08; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 538.24; Calhoun, Ken, ser, 468.29; City of Rushville, ser, 416.18; Clerk of Supreme Court, costs, 175.00; Consolidated Management Co., ser, 79.25; Copy Shoppe, sup, 272.49; Culligan, sup, 49.55; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; FP Mailing Solutions, ser, 75.00; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 296.00; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2116.86; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 157.69; Hay Springs Lumber & Hardware, sup, 24.95; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 45.97; Horizon West Dental, ser, 295.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 127.86; Ideal Markets Inc., sup, 234.26; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Gerald, ser, 264.92; Larson, Jim, reimb, 35.36; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 299.47; Marshall & Swift, sup, 263.95; MIPS Inc., ser, 2572.42; National 4-H Council, sup, 51.95; NPPD, ser, 2045.12; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 137.23; NWRPPD, ser, 48.53; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Pitney Bowes, Inc., ser, 98.97; Protex Central Inc., ser, 148.67; Pudelko’s Dept. Store, sup, 189.72; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 200.00; Ragsdale, Amy, A, ser, 2755.50; Redfield & Co. Inc., sup, 677.50; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 330.06; Scotts Bluff Detention Center, ser, 1530.00; Sheridan County Court, costs, 698.40; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 430.00; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 114.17; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 632.10; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 593.51; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Source Gas, ser, 175.31; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 1034.81; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 64.55; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 229.54; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 11.02; US Foodservice, sup, 1550.46; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 76.59; Varn, Michael, T, reimb, 434.87; Verizon, ser, 33.09; Veterans Information Service, sup, 32.00; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 3659.43; Wright Express, sup, 274.21. General Total: $32,038.89.

ROAD

Century Link, ser, 67.38; City of Gordon, ser, 96.40; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Frontier Supple, Inc., sup, 18.65; Great Plains Comm., ser, 99.17; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 546.91; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 97.66; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 15.53; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 26.70; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 474.91; Homestead Building Supply, sup, 20.99; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 7455.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 1226.01; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 151.95; John Deere Financial, sup, 291.86; NPPD, ser, 443.46; Newman Signs, sup, 1405.50; NMC, sup, 475.44; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 110.40; Postmaster, sup, 45.00; Power Plan, sup, 708.58; Price, Tom, reimb, 31.00; Rushville Service Center, sup, 40.50; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 56.97; Source Gas, ser, 151.26; Westco, sup, 7218.17; Wright Express, sup, 5091.03. Road Total: $26,521.31.

LODGING

LA Signs LLC, sup, 35.00; NACVB, ser, 60.00; Western NE Tourism Coalition, ser, 259.21. Lodging Total: $354.21.

BUILDING FUND

MAC Construction, ser, 25632.90; Swinney Construction, ser, 5000.00. Building Fund Total: $30,632.90.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 1817.01. Insurance Total: $1,817.01.

WEED

Central Comm. College, ser, 120.00; Westco, sup, 82.10. Weed Total: $202.10.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 223.88; Golden West Telec., ser, 321.60; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1131.63. E-911 Total: $1,677.11.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $93,243.53.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: September 19, 2012