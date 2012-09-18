Notice of Incorporation of Sones Trucking, Inc.

Notice is hereby given that Rod D. Sones, Robin L. Sones and Zack L. Sones have formed a corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:

1. The name of the corporation is Sones Trucking, Inc.

2. The name of the registered agent and the address of the initial registered office is Rod D. Sones, 204 Heston Ave., PO Box 272, Rushville, NE 69360.

3. The general nature of the business to be transacted is:

3.1. To engage in the business of owning, operating, and maintaining a trucking business for the transportation of cargo and property of every class and all purposes related thereto; and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein. The company shall engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a corporation may be organized under the laws of Nebraska

3.2. To do everything necessary, proper, advisable or convenient for the accomplishment of the purposes hereinabove set forth, and to do all other things incidental thereto or connected therewith which are not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska or by these Articles of Incorporation.

4. The authorized capital stock of the corporation is 1,000 shares with a par value of $10.00 each, which may be issued for any medium permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska and as is determined by the Board of Directors.

5. The corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.

6. The affairs of the corporation shall be conducted by the Board of Directors, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and such other officers, subordinate officers, and agents as may be prescribed by the By-laws, or appointed by the Board of Directors.

Patrick M. “Marty” Connealy #15366

CRITES, SHAFFER, CONNEALY,

WATSON & PATRAS, P.C., L.L.O.

201 E. Third, PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Published: September 19, September 26 and October 3, 2012