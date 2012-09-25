Hay Springs City Council Minutes September 11, 2012

BUDGET HEARING

Mayor Housh called the Budget Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Council persons Terry Knapp, Jessie Anderson and Randy Turman were present. Marcella Hale was absent. City attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act was posted.

Jim Gardner with Falco presented the 2012-2013 budget to the Council.

Turman made motion, Knapp seconded to adjourn the budget hearing at 7:08 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:08p.m. Council persons Terry Knapp, Jessie Anderson and Randy Turman were present. Marcella Hale was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Anderson made motion, Knapp seconded to approve the minutes from the August 14, 2012 Regular Meeting with one correction: Time of adjournment was 10:01. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for the September 11, 2012. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public concerns were heard: Avis Summerville submitted a complaint regarding clean-up of the property at 444 North Chambers.

Department reports were heard: George – Had three funerals.; Aaron - Water: He and John Hessler have started cleaning sewers. A bit broke while cleaning. VOC samples were taken; Aaron – Pool and Parks: He will be winterizing the park restrooms and making repairs to the baby pool; Terry Knapp – SWANN: No meeting; Randy Turman – Lister-Sage: Received donation from Pepsi. The Board needs to have the cement chunks removed and replaced with large gravel; Ron Housh – Mayor: No report. Terry asked how many hours the part-time help has left to use. As of last pay period, there were approx 160 hours left.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Brad Gross with Bakers and Associates presented an update on the well drilling. Ron complimented the professionalism of Layne Christensen, the drilling company, as they worked 24/7 until the hole was drilled.

Airport Improvements: David Carlson presented sketches on proposed improvements at the airport: Restroom/outhouse; Outbuilding on skids. Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve projects with one provision: David will check with DEQ and obtain written consent that the outhouse passes with wellhead protection. All voted aye, motion carried.

Airport Contract/Hanger Rent: Jami presented a new contract for hanger leases with requested changes. Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

Karl Storjohann voiced his thoughts about how the City Council has worked with the airport/airport patrons.

Resolution #12-5: Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve Resolution #12-5 for the sale of the old fire hall.

Hydrant at 225 S. Gibson: A letter was read from Les Tlustos regarding the removal of his non-metered garden hydrant. There were many thoughts/comments about the best way to take care of the situation. Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to give the property owner two options: 1) He can purchase a meter pit and the City will install, or 2) He can contract for a certified contractor to install and the City will purchase a meter pit. Anderson and Turman voted aye, Knapp voted nay. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve claims as presented.

American Funds $436.70; Arnold Pool $20.50; Baker & Associates $2748.20; Blue Cross BS $1542.99; Bauerkemper’s $82.11; Bluffs $125.49; Chadron Concrete $300.00; Coe Engineering $440.00; EMC Insurance $2244.21; Farmer’s $69.31; Great Plains Communications $320.94; Great Plains One-Call $9.98; Hairport $105.00; Hay Springs Lumber $816.09; Ideal $27.41; J&L Grocery $38.85; Layne Christensen $17994.18; Lincoln Winwater $217.75; MCI $59.57; Ne Pub Health $14.00; Neb Dept of Rev $1032.36; Nebraska Total Office $35.00; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $1378.85; NPPD $5536.66; Panhandle Drilling $7.31; Petty Cash $65.36; Postmaster $297.01; Sackers $185.29; Security First $2633.41; Smith & King $440.00; SourceGas $1752.56; Sturdevant’s $29.08; SWANN $6911.18; Toof’s Diesel $53.86; Union Security Insurance $238.03; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $96.67; WestCo $962.78; Young’s $152.92.

Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the August Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor License for November 3, 2012 Stag. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Willie Swarnes: Presented a complaint regarding the water service at his newly acquired property at 114 S. Main.

Budget Approval: Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve the 2012-2013 budget as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

1% Levy Approval: Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve the 1% Levy Lid Limit. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Health Board: Sheriff Robbins approved Deputy Ev Langford for the Health Board. Brenda Johnson also agreed to serve. Mayor Housh suggested the approval of Ev Langford, Brenda Johnson, Terry Knapp (Council Chairman) and himself (Mayor). Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve Ev Langford, Brenda Johnson, Terry Knapp and Ron Housh. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #6-606: Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to waive the three readings of Ordinance #6-606. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve Ordinance #-606. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #6-205: Knapp made motion, Turman seconded to dispense with the rule to read on three separate occasions for Ordinance #6-205. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve Ordinance #6-205. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #6-212: Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to dispense with the rule to read on three separate occasions for Ordinance #6-212. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Knapp seconded to approve Ordinance #6-212. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There being no further business, Knapp made motion, Turman seconded to adjourn at 8:49 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: September 26, 2012