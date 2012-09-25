City of Hay Springs, Nebraska Resolution No. 12 -5

A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA, DIRECTING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY PUBLIC AUCTION.

WHEREAS, the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska, desire to sell real property owned by it and commonly known as the Old Hay Springs Fire Hall, located at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska, and more specifically described as follows:

Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-two (22), Original Town of Hay Springs, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, the City Council directs that the sale of the above described real estate shall occur by public auction to the highest bidder on November 17, 2012, at 1:00 p.m. (M.D.T.) and shall take place at the old Fire Hall located at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, said property shall be sold as is, with no warranties or guaranties given and any personal property remaining inside the old Fire Hall building as of the date of sale will transfer along with the real estate.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Hay Springs City Council hereby orders that the real property commonly known as the Old Hay Springs Fire Hall and located at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska, and more specifically described as Lot Three, Block Twenty-two (22), Original Town of Hay Springs, Sheridan County, Nebraska, shall be sold at public auction on November 17, 2012, at 1:00 p.m. with said auction to take place at the old Fire Hall building at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska. Said real estate will be sold to the highest bidder on that date, and will be sold as is, without warranty or guarantee. Any personal property remaining inside the Old Fire Hall building as of the date of auction will transfer to the new owners.

ADOPTED AND PASSED by the City Council of Hay Springs, Nebraska, this 11th day of September, 2012.

/s/ Ron Housh

Mayor

Attest: /s/ Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: September 26, October 3 and October 10, 2012