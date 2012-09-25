Hay Springs Public School Dist. #3 Minutes of the Budget Hearing, September 10, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its budget hearing on September 10, 2012, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said hearing was published in the August 29, 2012, edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The hearing was called to order at 7:01 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Everette Langford, Jerry Matthews, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. A motion was made by Matthews and seconded by Reed to excuse the absence of Parker. The 2012-13 proposed budget was reviewed. (Parker arrived 7:06 p.m.) A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to close the hearing at 7:15 p.m.

Published: September 26, 2012