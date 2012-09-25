Hay Springs Public School Dist. #3 Notice of Meeting October 8, 2012

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2012, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: September 26, 2012

