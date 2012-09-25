Hay Springs Public School Dist. #3 Minutes of the Regular Meeting, September 10, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on September 10, 2012, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the August 22, 2012, edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:17 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Everette Langford, Jerry Matthews, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Supt’s Report: Breakfast began Sept 4th and serves about 50 students a day. The new garden bar is popular with all students. We were happy to have the opportunity to host Crites & Schaffer Law firm’s Honor Flight program. District Enrollment Review-Current enrollment is 151 – up about 9% from last year. Principal’s Report: Reading, Math, and writing scores were reviewed. The average composite score for our students was between 23 & 24; above the state average of 22.0. The list of school year assessments was reviewed. The game with Rapid City Christian has been rescheduled for October 8th at 6 p.m. here at home. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to move the October 8th school board meeting up to 5 p.m. Public Comment: Jen Wohl addressed the board regarding her concern over timely grading and entering of assignments into Infinite Campus. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the August 13, 2012, meeting (Abstain-Kearns). A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the minutes of the August 30, 2012, special meeting (Abstain-Anderson). A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the agenda of the September 10, 2012, meeting. No motion. Langford and Anderson reported that the breaker for the air-conditioning in Lister is being switched off. The Lister board is still working to obtain keys and button keys. The door handle on the double doors is broken. Students need to be kept away from the cement on the east side of the building. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the $1.05 final tax request for 2012-2013. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the 2012-2013 school district budget as presented. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $70,714.50; AFLAC $1,074.11; American Funds $2,636.96; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; CinDesign $103.00; Culligan $23.00; ESU #13 $5,836.82; Haggerty’s $667.72; Hay Springs Lumber $1,717.26; Hay Springs Water $638.28; Hencey Plumbing $1,385.75; Houghton Mifflin $32.40; HSPS - Cash Desktop $5,717.34; HSPS - Hot Lunch $1,370.60; HSPS - Hot Lunch $934.00; Ideal $406.76; JW Pepper $64.99; Lakeshore $1,163.18; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mar-Bow Music $130.00; McGraw Hill $1,773.63; Morford’s Decorating $8,242.24; Mosaic $7,297.41; NE Association for the Gifted (NAG) $875.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,760.23; NE Retirement Systems $19,705.74; NPPD $1,918.82; Plan Services $1,500.00; Protex Central $72.20; Quality Carpet Care $3,200.00; Quality Lawn Care $225.00; Quill $2,519.36; Roberts Electric $1,690.86; Sackers $534.01; Sandhills News $104.22; School Outlet $731.50; School Specialty $64.01; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,098.25; Security First Bank - Federal $19,991.51; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $822.76; Shell $73.61; Source Gas $248.30; Toof’s Diesel Repair $544.88; USPS $190.00; Verizon $108.62; Walmart $580.91; Wood Stock Supply $1,982.44.

Published: September 26, 2012