Special Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors October 1, 2012
Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet October 1, 2012, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss finances of Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. All interested people are encouraged to attend.
Sharon Fry
Administrator
Published: September 26, 2012