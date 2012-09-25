Special Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors October 1, 2012

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet October 1, 2012, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss finances of Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. All interested people are encouraged to attend. 

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: September 26, 2012

More in this category: « Notice of Trustee’s Sale 178 N. Maple St.-Gordon Hay Springs Public School Dist. #3 Minutes of the Tax Request Hearing, September 10, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top