Notice of Trustee’s Sale 178 N. Maple St.-Gordon

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder inside the North Door of the Sheridan County Courthouse on the 14th day of November, 2012 at 10:00 o’clock A.M.:

Lots 1 and 2, Block 18, Original Town of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska, more commonly known as: 178 N. Maple Street, Gordon NE 69343.

The property is being sold “as is” and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes, assessments and any lien or interest superior in right which may affect the subject property. The highest bidder will deposit $500.00 in cash or certified funds with the Trustee at the time of the sale, which shall be non-refundable, and the remaining amount due must be paid in cash or certified funds to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale; except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the current Beneficiary. The successful bidder shall be responsible for applicable transfer fees or taxes including the documentary stamp tax.

DATED 26th day of September, 2012.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (14153)

Published: September 26, October 3, October 10, October 17 and October 24, 2012