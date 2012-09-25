Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Virginia E. Harris, Deceased Estate No. PR 12-27
Notice is hereby given that on September 18, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Steven L. Harris whose address is 55061 250th Street, Glenwood, Iowa 51534 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 26, 2012 or be forever barred.
/s/ Lynnette Linders
Deputy Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: September 26, October 3 and October 10, 2012